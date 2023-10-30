IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ground invasion will ‘create the conditions’ to release hostages, Israel government spokesman says

    05:51

  • House Israel aid bill includes $14.3 billion by slashing IRS funds

    03:04
  • Now Playing

    ‘Trump supporters are never going away,’ says Iowa poll respondent

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    Netanyahu says ceasefire ‘will not happen’ in speech pointed at international audience

    07:47

  • Full Panel: How long will Speaker Johnson’s ‘grace period’ last?

    07:23

  • Schwarzenegger ‘absolutely’ still feels at home in GOP: I don’t see Republicans as ‘crazies’

    02:02

  • Manchin ‘stands out’ as a potential 2024 candidate, Schwarzenegger says

    01:08

  • Sen. Dianne Feinstein pushes for an assault weapons ban revival in 2012

    01:12

  • Jayapal on 2024: 'I am certainly concerned about [Biden's] approach' to Israel

    02:38

  • Full Jayapal: ‘There are racists within the Netanyahu government’

    10:04

  • DeSantis says he'd be more aggressive with 'fringe people' after Maine mass shooting

    04:28

  • DeSantis compares pro-Palestinian group on college campuses to committing 'suicide as a country'

    02:04

  • Full DeSantis: Hamas ‘wants nothing less than another Holocaust’

    15:48

  • U.S. democracy has ‘always been vulnerable’: Full Schwarzenegger

    33:51

  • Maine officials don’t have ‘specific leads’ as manhunt for suspected shooter expands

    02:46

  • Full panel on Phillips primary challenge against Biden: ‘The math is not mathing’

    08:53

  • Full Phillips: ‘If this election was held today, President Biden would lose'

    26:05

  • Dean Phillips says he isn’t ‘running against’ Biden with his 2024 campaign

    03:25

  • Israel intensifies strikes in Gaza: ‘You can hear some of the explosions,’ Richard Engel reports

    08:38

  • Family of Judith and Natalie Raanan confirms another missing family member is dead

    04:24

Meet the Press

‘Trump supporters are never going away,’ says Iowa poll respondent

03:41

NBC News Correspondent Shaquille Brewster spoke with respondents of the new NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll to get a deeper sense of why former President Trump maintains a commanding lead among likely Republican Iowa caucusgoers.Oct. 30, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Ground invasion will ‘create the conditions’ to release hostages, Israel government spokesman says

    05:51

  • House Israel aid bill includes $14.3 billion by slashing IRS funds

    03:04
  • Now Playing

    ‘Trump supporters are never going away,’ says Iowa poll respondent

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    Netanyahu says ceasefire ‘will not happen’ in speech pointed at international audience

    07:47

  • Full Panel: How long will Speaker Johnson’s ‘grace period’ last?

    07:23

  • Schwarzenegger ‘absolutely’ still feels at home in GOP: I don’t see Republicans as ‘crazies’

    02:02
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All