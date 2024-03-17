IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Ukraine has been forgotten,' says Chef José Andrés
March 17, 2024

Meet the Press

'Ukraine has been forgotten,' says Chef José Andrés

01:25

During an exclusive Meet the Moment interview, Chef José Andrés tells Kristen Welker Ukraine has been “forgotten” and that has made its war with Russia “even worse.” March 17, 2024

