IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Scottish first minister describes trauma of in-laws' time trapped in Gaza

    00:54

  • Full Panel: Biden ‘backtracking’ position on Israel because of response from public

    08:32
  • Now Playing

    ‘Unprecedented’ U.S. Reaper drones flying over Gaza to aid hostage recovery efforts

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    Civilians in Gaza trapped in a ‘siege within a siege’: Oxfam America CEO

    06:56

  • Palestinian American aid worker speaks about living through airstrikes in Gaza

    07:18

  • Israeli military video said to show Hamas tunnels in Gaza Strip

    00:55

  • Israeli forces encircle Gaza, as refugees detail escape into Egypt

    02:02

  • Israeli military appears to close to entering Gaza City

    02:14

  • What Blinken hopes to accomplish during third visit to Israel during war

    03:50

  • 'We are thinking every single moment of our hostages,' Blinken says

    01:13

  • Cornell cancels classes amid rising tensions over Israel-Hamas war

    02:19

  • Blinken returns to Israel to show support, push to get aid to Gaza

    05:36

  • WATCH: Emotional farewell for slain Palestinian journalist in Gaza

    00:49

  • Hamas video purports to show a fighter attacking an Israeli tank with an IED inside Gaza

    00:35

  • Hamas hoarding thousands of gallons of fuel as Gaza hospitals run low

    02:31

  • Hamas official claims it's their 'legal right' to fight against Israeli occupation

    05:25

  • Republican-led House passes $14.3 billion aid bill for Israel

    03:00

  • Tensions on college campuses escalating amid Israel-Hamas war

    03:09

  • Video appears to show Israel Defense Forces abusing detained Palestinian men

    03:53

  • Dozens of Palestinian Americans cross Rafah border out of Gaza as fighting continues

    03:23

Meet the Press

‘Unprecedented’ U.S. Reaper drones flying over Gaza to aid hostage recovery efforts

02:28

NBC News Pentagon Correspondent Courtney Kube discusses recent comments made by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and news that U.S. Reaper drones have flown over Gaza for hostage recovery efforts.Nov. 3, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Scottish first minister describes trauma of in-laws' time trapped in Gaza

    00:54

  • Full Panel: Biden ‘backtracking’ position on Israel because of response from public

    08:32
  • Now Playing

    ‘Unprecedented’ U.S. Reaper drones flying over Gaza to aid hostage recovery efforts

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    Civilians in Gaza trapped in a ‘siege within a siege’: Oxfam America CEO

    06:56

  • Palestinian American aid worker speaks about living through airstrikes in Gaza

    07:18

  • Israeli military video said to show Hamas tunnels in Gaza Strip

    00:55
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All