'We can learn to live with' Covid: Full Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, Vice Provost for Global Initiatives, University of Pennsylvania, and Dr. Céline Gounder epidemiologist at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Bellevue Hospital, join Meet the Press for an exclusive joint interview to discuss their call for a "new normal" plan to fight Covid. Jan. 9, 2022
