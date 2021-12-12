IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • MTP Compressed: Tensions grow with Russia over Ukraine; Deadly tornadoes devastate communities

    02:33

  • Remembering Bob Dole, who once held the record for most Meet the Press appearances

    01:26

  • Marshall: 'I still remain concerned' Biden didn't win 2020 election fair and square

    03:07

  • Blinken: U.S. 'will respond' to Russian aggression

    01:30

  • Kentucky governor calls for prayers and donations after devastating tornadoes

    00:18

  • 'We're good people': Kentucky governor's voice breaks as he describes tornado aftermath

    01:04

  • ‘Indescribable’: Tornadoes destroy buildings and communities across 6 states

    03:46

  • Full Panel: Anti-Trump Republicans face anger, threats

    07:25

  • Full Sen. Marshall: ‘I support the vaccines but not the mandate'

    09:28

  • Full Beshear Interview: ‘This storm, it’s like nothing any of us have ever seen before’

    07:16

  • Holiday spending climbs back near pre-pandemic levels

    01:15

  • Full Blinken: International system is 'at stake' with Russia

    10:58

  • Remembering Bob Dole through his appearances on Meet the Press

    04:14

  • MTP Compressed: Abortion rights hang in the balance and Omicron renews vaccine debates

    03:02

  • Braun: I'm 'perfectly comfortable' enforcing abortion bans

    03:46

  • Full Panel: Supreme Court poised to weaken or overturn Roe

    07:30

  • NIH Director: 'We’ve got it about right' on domestic travel vaccine mandates

    01:17

  • Full NIH Director: 'Certainly possible that this is not the last emerging variant'

    08:18

  • Braun: Rights of pregnant women and 'the unvaccinated' aren't equivalent

    01:57

  • Full Braun Interview: On abortion rights, ‘turn it back to the states’

    09:16

Meet the Press

'We're good people': Kentucky governor's voice breaks as he describes tornado aftermath

01:04

Chuck Todd talks with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) after a tornado stayed on the ground in the state for 200 milesDec. 12, 2021

Best of NBC News

