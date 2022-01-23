IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Full Bernie Sanders: 'We were off to a great start' with Biden until Republicans obstructed

    08:01
    Full Slotkin Interview: 'Where's the war room on the cost of living?'

    06:01
    Full Blinken: If Russia invades Ukraine, expect a 'swift, a severe and united response'

    09:53

  • Full Panel: White House plans a 'reset in messaging' for Biden's second year

    07:38

  • Full Panel: Biden says, 'we missed this time' after losing filibuster fight

    07:46

  • Full Romney Interview: 'The president needs to stop and reset'

    11:19

  • Full James Carville: Advice for Democrats, ‘You gloat and you promote’

    05:17

  • Full Clyburn: 'It may look bleak now, but we are going to keep pressing' on voting rights

    07:40

  • Full Panel: Biden goes on offense against Trump

    08:33

  • Full Kinzinger: 'There are people that live in a totally different reality'

    07:22

  • 'We can learn to live with' Covid: Full Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder

    08:34

  • Full Mayor Lightfoot: Chicago teachers must ‘lean into the facts and the science’

    07:23

  • Full Meijer Interview: ‘We seem to destroy and delegitimize … institutions’

    06:19

  • Trump’s attempt to subvert elections the ‘hallmark of an authoritarian regime’

    09:08

  • Full Thompson Interview: ‘We came critically close to losing this democracy’

    14:12

  • ‘We begin by telling the truth”: Full Johnson & Mayes Interview

    08:56

  • Full Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'We should be uncomfortable with the hard parts of our past'

    16:51

  • Full Panel: Manchin saying he won't support 'Build Back Better' is a 'massive blow' to Biden

    08:41

  • Full Polis Interview: Unvaccinated people ‘are often victims of misinformation’

    09:02

  • Full Fauci Interview: Omicron variant is 'just raging through the world'

    13:10

Full Slotkin Interview: ‘Where’s the war room on the cost of living?’

06:01

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) talks steps she's like to see the Democratic party take ahead of the midterms.Jan. 23, 2022

