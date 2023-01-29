IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

'Without Ukraine, there can be no Russian empire,' Gates says

01:21

During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press,  fmr. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates says President Vladimir Putin believes it's "his destiny" to recreate the Russian empire and thinks time is on his side. Jan. 29, 2023

