‘Workers need to feel safe’ to deliver aid to Gaza ‘with warfare happening,’ says U.N. spokesperson

- Now Playing
‘Workers need to feel safe’ to deliver aid to Gaza ‘with warfare happening,’ says U.N. spokesperson06:45
- UP NEXT
Swing-state Muslim Americans say they ‘can’t’ vote for Biden amid Israel-Hamas war03:23
Suspect in custody following antisemitic threats at Cornell University02:29
‘They mean no Jews’: Israeli president’s global antisemitism warning01:28
Video shows aftermath of Jabalia refugee camp explosion01:05
FBI director warns that Hamas could be an inspiration for terrorists05:17
Watch: Blinken interrupted by protesters calling for cease-fire in Gaza01:52
Video shows freed Israeli hostage being reunited with family00:32
U.N. officials say ‘basic services are crumbling’ amid Israeli fighting in Gaza08:32
White House steps in as antisemitic, Islamophobic incidents rise02:34
Netanyahu rejects calls for ceasefire as troops push into Gaza03:41
Israeli military releases more video of its ground operation inside the Gaza Strip00:54
Red Crescent warehouse in Gaza City out of action after blasts, organization says00:46
Get an inside look at the world's largest underground hospital in Israel03:12
Gaza aid worker describes terror of shelling02:37
Hundreds of Gazan workers stranded in the West Bank05:22
Rise in hate around the world amid Israel-Hamas war02:27
Israel’s president: 23-year-old Israeli hostage Shani Louk was beheaded by Hamas02:33
Ground invasion will ‘create the conditions’ to release hostages, Israel government spokesman says05:51
Brokering peace: The two-state solution explained02:46
- Now Playing
‘Workers need to feel safe’ to deliver aid to Gaza ‘with warfare happening,’ says U.N. spokesperson06:45
- UP NEXT
Swing-state Muslim Americans say they ‘can’t’ vote for Biden amid Israel-Hamas war03:23
Suspect in custody following antisemitic threats at Cornell University02:29
‘They mean no Jews’: Israeli president’s global antisemitism warning01:28
Video shows aftermath of Jabalia refugee camp explosion01:05
FBI director warns that Hamas could be an inspiration for terrorists05:17
Play All