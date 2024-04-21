IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'You can never lose hope,' Zelenskyy says as war in Ukraine continues
April 21, 202401:59

  • April 21 — Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Steve Kornacki and Doris Kearns Goodwin

    47:25

  • Election interest hits new low in tight Biden-Trump race, NBC News poll finds

    05:12

  • Zelenskyy: With continued U.S. aid, Ukraine ‘will have a chance for victory’

    01:41
    'You can never lose hope,' Zelenskyy says as war in Ukraine continues

    01:59
    Presidential historian says she's 'concerned' transfer of power 'may not happen' in November

    33:28

  • Zelenskyy doesn’t believe ‘rumors’ about Trump’s plan to end Russia-Ukraine war

    03:06

  • Ukrainians’ ‘motivation’ to fight ‘can go down’ with equipment shortages, Zelenskyy says

    02:26

  • Ukraine is 'preparing' for major Russian offensive, Zelenskyy says

    01:55

  • Americans are not ‘funding’ war in Ukraine, they’re ‘protecting freedom’: Full Zelenskyy interview

    19:54

  • Zelenskyy thanks Biden and Johnson for House passage of aid to Ukraine

    02:20

  • Biden closes in on gap with Trump in latest NBC News national poll

    02:43

  • GOP Rep. Lawler: Democrats must oppose Johnson’s ouster to show they’re ‘serious’ about democracy

    08:48

  • Third GOP lawmaker joins effort to oust Johnson as foreign aid bill clears procedural hurdle

    04:27

  • President Biden campaigns in North Philadelphia in ‘effort to make a connection’ with voters

    03:13

  • Pennsylvania official gets creative to boost 2024 voter turnout amid concerns over voter apathy

    03:28

  • Retired U.S. general analyzes Israel’s potential options in response to Iran's drone attack

    06:00

  • ‘Shameful’ effort to oust Speaker Johnson would ‘weaken’ the party, says GOP Rep. Bacon

    07:11

  • How Israel plans to retaliate against Iran strikes as Western nations brace for wider war

    03:19

  • Democratic congressman 'confident' House will pass more Ukraine aid

    06:37

  • Arizona Supreme Court 1864 ruling 'supercharges' effort to enshrine abortion rights in November

    03:22

Meet the Press

'You can never lose hope,' Zelenskyy says as war in Ukraine continues

01:59

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy exclusively joins Meet the Press and explains why he doesn't "lose hope" despite the injuries and lives lost during the war with Russia. April 21, 2024

