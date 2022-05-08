IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Abortion could swing midterms, but only if young people vote

    02:00
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the Press Reports: Is the political power of the Black church waning?

    04:08

  • Gov. Polis: 'Not the role of government' to interfere in abortion

    01:08

  • Fed chair Jerome Powell says ‘softish’ landing possible for the economy

    01:53

  • The Black Church & the Democratic Party

    26:32

  • ‘They need to have the will to fight:’ Russian soldiers face morale problems

    02:18

  • Sen. Kaine introduces bill to address long Covid, still suffers ongoing symptoms

    04:19

  • Full Cisneros: Cuellar ‘could become the Joe Manchin of the House’ due to anti-abortion stance

    07:47

  • Louisiana Republicans advance bill that would charge abortion as homicide

    01:17

  • Full Jamie Harrison: 'We go to where people are'

    07:42

  • ‘The Democratic Party is a tool’: Black Church leaders remain aligned with Democrats … for now

    11:03

  • Amb. Taylor: Russia is 'losing' and Putin ‘needs troops’

    01:23

  • Abortion rights become ‘central issue’ of Texas House primary runoff

    02:04

  • Nan Whaley: ‘Ohio is a pro-choice state’ and extreme abortion bans are a ‘big problem’

    07:00

  • Ohio Democratic primary turnout down from 2018, while GOP turnout is up

    02:40

  • Susan B. Anthony List president: Rape, incest abortion exemptions should be left up to states

    09:01

  • Rep. Chu: 'Shocked' Sen. Collins would believe Kavanaugh on respecting abortion precedent

    01:15

  • Anti-abortion activists in Miss. 'turning their gaze to same-sex marriage'

    03:52

  • Trump stumbles over saying his chosen Ohio Senate candidate's name

    03:28

  • Pocan: Biden should 'go higher' than $10K on excusing student loan debt

    07:12

Meet the Press

Abortion could swing midterms, but only if young people vote

02:00

This week’s abortion news threatened to set off a bomb right in the thick of the 2022 midterm campaign, and you don’t have to look hard to see its potential impact on November’s vote, particularly in one important demographic for Democrats: young voters.May 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Abortion could swing midterms, but only if young people vote

    02:00
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the Press Reports: Is the political power of the Black church waning?

    04:08

  • Gov. Polis: 'Not the role of government' to interfere in abortion

    01:08

  • Fed chair Jerome Powell says ‘softish’ landing possible for the economy

    01:53

  • The Black Church & the Democratic Party

    26:32

  • ‘They need to have the will to fight:’ Russian soldiers face morale problems

    02:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All