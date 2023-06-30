IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ACLU Deputy Legal Director: Supreme Court protected the ‘right to discriminate' in gay rights case

    04:31
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Takano on Supreme Court decisions: We need to ‘change the composition of the Court’

    08:05

  • Full Panel: Republican primary will be fought along the lines of the ‘so-called culture wars'

    10:38

  • Wagner rebellion ‘destroyed’ Putin’s reputation: Zelenskyy adviser

    05:11

  • California reparations proposals head to state legislature

    02:57

  • Reparations could prevent the need for affirmative action, NAACP president says

    05:13

  • Full Panel: Supreme Court ended ‘race-based decision’ making, not affirmative action

    10:31

  • Where do Americans stand on affirmative action?

    03:05

  • Howard Univ. president: Schools must ‘anticipate’ admissions lawsuits after SCOTUS decision

    04:55

  • Employment is where affirmative action fight ‘is headed next’

    08:19

  • Chuck Todd: Political reaction is 'intense' to Supreme Court ending affirmative action

    02:30

  • Mike Pence makes surprise visit to Ukraine, says American support ‘is bigger than politics’

    13:40

  • Four more years of a Trump presidency ‘makes me ill,’ New Hampshire voter says

    04:04

  • McCarthy backtracks questioning Trump’s electability

    07:30

  • Russian general ‘sounded like he was drunk’ calling for Wagner surrender

    09:16

  • Ukraine MP: We were 'cheering for both sides' during Wagner revolt

    06:16

  • Chuck Todd: Russian revolt behind-the-scenes report reads like 'a Tom Clancy novel’

    02:25

  • Putin has built an ‘apparatus that doesn’t serve him very well,’ peace expert says

    04:01

  • NBC News poll shows a ‘radicalized base’ for Republicans ahead of 2024

    12:08

  • GOP voters more likely to support candidates who say Trump won 2020 election: NBC News poll

    01:06

Meet the Press

ACLU Deputy Legal Director: Supreme Court protected the ‘right to discriminate' in gay rights case

04:31

Deputy Legal Director at the American Civil Liberties Union Louise Melling joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the Supreme Court’s ruling in support of a private business that refused services to same sex couples. “This is not a good day for equality and fairness,” Melling said. June 30, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    ACLU Deputy Legal Director: Supreme Court protected the ‘right to discriminate' in gay rights case

    04:31
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Takano on Supreme Court decisions: We need to ‘change the composition of the Court’

    08:05

  • Full Panel: Republican primary will be fought along the lines of the ‘so-called culture wars'

    10:38

  • Wagner rebellion ‘destroyed’ Putin’s reputation: Zelenskyy adviser

    05:11

  • California reparations proposals head to state legislature

    02:57

  • Reparations could prevent the need for affirmative action, NAACP president says

    05:13
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All