  Looking back at the influence of evangelical broadcaster Pat Robertson

  Pence defends Trump in classified docs case: 'We've seen a politicization of the' DOJ

    Alabama Supreme Court decision 'should've been' easy, but Dobbs cast doubts, NDRC director says

    Full Cevallos: 'Now that we're in target land [with Trump], the calculus changes'

  Chuck Todd: Brace for the 'political fallout' of Trump indictment watch

  DOJ might take a look at dealings between PGA, Saudi Arabia

  Who is 2024 presidential hopeful Doug Burgum?

  For Jan. 6 arguments, 'the only way out is through' for the Pence 2024 campaign

  Chuck Todd: Christie and Pence enter 2024 field after 'enabling' Trump

  Florida's 'taxpayer-funded' program uses 'deception' to move migrants, California AG says

  Full Panel: Chris Christie on 'kamikaze mission' to 'take out Trump'

  Who will be Chris Christie's base in the 2024 presidential race?

  Biden's roadblocks to 2024: Failed student debt, DACA promises; RFK Jr. and Cornel West

  Parkland congressman: House is talking about gas stoves but not shootings

  What is a sonic boom and why did D.C. residents hear it Sunday?

  Full Panel: 2024 GOP candidates need to 'pick a line' on abortion messaging

  Pence is in; Sununu out for 2024, as GOP hopefuls flock to Iowa

  Chuck Todd to step down as Meet the Press moderator after nine years

  Full Panel: A 'messy Republican primary is the best thing for Biden'

  MTP Minute: Rosalynn Carter expresses concern for aging Americans in 1976

Meet the Press

Alabama Supreme Court decision ‘should’ve been’ easy, but Dobbs cast doubts, NDRC director says

The Supreme Court struck down an Alabama Congressional map in a dispute over racial gerrymandering in Merrill v. Milligan. Marina Jenkins, executive director of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, discusses the 5-4 decision on Meet the Press NOW.June 8, 2023

