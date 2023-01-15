Americans remain ‘politically split’ on Covid in 2023

- Now Playing
Americans remain ‘politically split’ on Covid in 202302:02
- UP NEXT
How ‘representative’ is the 118th Congress?01:59
County to County: With the midterms finally over, here’s what we learned in 202202:16
Why Georgia’s seat matters for 2024: Democrats face a tough map01:54
To understand the 2022 midterm vote, look at the state races02:10
‘Somewhat’ disapprovers of Biden are the new swing voters02:20
Chuck Todd: Senate results could take days to come in, but there will be early 'clues about the House'02:48
Young voters, key to Democratic midterm success, show lower enthusiasm than in 201801:58
Both parties think the other will ‘destroy America,’ NBC News poll finds01:29
Wisconsin is so polarized 'it's almost two states,' former governor says03:21
How much influence does Twitter really wield?01:38
Inside the Latino vote: Younger voters and a familiar geographic divide02:12
'We need more people': Migration declines worsen worker shortages, inflation02:10
Voters in outer suburbs could decide midterm election, NBC News poll shows02:10
Supreme Court ratings plummet after SCOTUS abortion decision01:44
Shifting education levels in political parties could explain voter turnout02:10
‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 202001:45
Beyond approval numbers: Midterm outlook isn’t a sure thing for Republicans01:35
Tumultuous politics leave Americans alienated, suspicious of opposite party01:27
One in five adult members of Gen Z self-identifies as LGBTQ02:13
- Now Playing
Americans remain ‘politically split’ on Covid in 202302:02
- UP NEXT
How ‘representative’ is the 118th Congress?01:59
County to County: With the midterms finally over, here’s what we learned in 202202:16
Why Georgia’s seat matters for 2024: Democrats face a tough map01:54
To understand the 2022 midterm vote, look at the state races02:10
‘Somewhat’ disapprovers of Biden are the new swing voters02:20
Play All