An appeals court has upheld some restrictions on abortion pill access. Here’s what it means.

A federal appeals court upheld parts of a decision restricting access to abortion pill mifepristone. The ruling will not have immediate impact on the availability of the drug, but it will tee up future legal tangles, NBC News Correspondent Laura Jarrett reports.Aug. 16, 2023