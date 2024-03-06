Analysis: Democrats would be ‘foolish’ to write-off North Carolina in general election

What we learn from Super Tuesday's Republican primary02:48
- Now Playing
Analysis: Democrats would be ‘foolish’ to write-off North Carolina in general election05:22
- UP NEXT
U.S. ‘frustration’ grows as airstrikes fail to deter Houthi attacks on civilians03:01
Biden campaign surrogate: Likely Trump rematch will be ‘choice of two different visions of America’07:25
Biden campaign hopes investment in HBCUs will translate to electoral support in November03:30
Haley not winning a Super Tuesday state will signal most of her voters are backing Biden: Chuck Todd09:40
GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she won't vote for Trump in 202400:32
Rep. Dingell says Michigan 'frequently votes uncommitted' after Democratic primary: Full interview07:23
Haley calls for ‘protections’ for embryos but says she supports IVF as it’s practiced in U.S.04:20
Trump ‘should have stopped’ January 6th ‘when it started,’ Haley says02:20
Nikki Haley says she’s not bound by RNC pledge to support Republican nominee01:49
The GOP primary is about the ‘direction’ of the Republican Party, Nikki Haley says01:15
Steve Kornacki: Nikki Haley could get ‘buried in a delegate avalanche’ on Super Tuesday04:39
Nikki Haley vows to stay in the race as long as she remains ‘competitive’: Full interview21:08
DOJ shoots down claim Trump trial can’t be held before election02:48
‘I don’t know’ if Trump would follow the Constitution in a second term, Nikki Haley says00:58
Focus group: African-American voters in North Carolina unhappy with Biden-Trump rematch02:18
Republican Congressman: The House is ‘not at all’ broken08:44
Biden, Trump make dueling visits to southern border07:07
‘Very little evidence’ of a possible cease-fire deal despite Biden’s optimism03:23
What we learn from Super Tuesday's Republican primary02:48
- Now Playing
Analysis: Democrats would be ‘foolish’ to write-off North Carolina in general election05:22
- UP NEXT
U.S. ‘frustration’ grows as airstrikes fail to deter Houthi attacks on civilians03:01
Biden campaign surrogate: Likely Trump rematch will be ‘choice of two different visions of America’07:25
Biden campaign hopes investment in HBCUs will translate to electoral support in November03:30
Haley not winning a Super Tuesday state will signal most of her voters are backing Biden: Chuck Todd09:40
Play All