IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Analysis: Democrats would be ‘foolish’ to write-off North Carolina in general election
March 6, 202405:22

  • What we learn from Super Tuesday's Republican primary

    02:48
  • Now Playing

    Analysis: Democrats would be ‘foolish’ to write-off North Carolina in general election

    05:22
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. ‘frustration’ grows as airstrikes fail to deter Houthi attacks on civilians

    03:01

  • Biden campaign surrogate: Likely Trump rematch will be ‘choice of two different visions of America’

    07:25

  • Biden campaign hopes investment in HBCUs will translate to electoral support in November

    03:30

  • Haley not winning a Super Tuesday state will signal most of her voters are backing Biden: Chuck Todd

    09:40

  • GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she won't vote for Trump in 2024

    00:32

  • Rep. Dingell says Michigan 'frequently votes uncommitted' after Democratic primary: Full interview

    07:23

  • Haley calls for ‘protections’ for embryos but says she supports IVF as it’s practiced in U.S.

    04:20

  • Trump ‘should have stopped’ January 6th ‘when it started,’ Haley says

    02:20

  • Nikki Haley says she’s not bound by RNC pledge to support Republican nominee

    01:49

  • The GOP primary is about the ‘direction’ of the Republican Party, Nikki Haley says

    01:15

  • Steve Kornacki: Nikki Haley could get ‘buried in a delegate avalanche’ on Super Tuesday

    04:39

  • Nikki Haley vows to stay in the race as long as she remains ‘competitive’: Full interview

    21:08

  • DOJ shoots down claim Trump trial can’t be held before election

    02:48

  • ‘I don’t know’ if Trump would follow the Constitution in a second term, Nikki Haley says

    00:58

  • Focus group: African-American voters in North Carolina unhappy with Biden-Trump rematch

    02:18

  • Republican Congressman: The House is ‘not at all’ broken

    08:44

  • Biden, Trump make dueling visits to southern border

    07:07

  • ‘Very little evidence’ of a possible cease-fire deal despite Biden’s optimism

    03:23

Meet the Press

Analysis: Democrats would be ‘foolish’ to write-off North Carolina in general election

05:22

NBC News Senior Political Editor Mark Murray joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss controversial Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson's (R-N.C.) win in the GOP gubernatorial primary and what upcoming down-ballot races mean for the 2024 presidential race.March 6, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • What we learn from Super Tuesday's Republican primary

    02:48
  • Now Playing

    Analysis: Democrats would be ‘foolish’ to write-off North Carolina in general election

    05:22
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. ‘frustration’ grows as airstrikes fail to deter Houthi attacks on civilians

    03:01

  • Biden campaign surrogate: Likely Trump rematch will be ‘choice of two different visions of America’

    07:25

  • Biden campaign hopes investment in HBCUs will translate to electoral support in November

    03:30

  • Haley not winning a Super Tuesday state will signal most of her voters are backing Biden: Chuck Todd

    09:40
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All