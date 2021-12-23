Anatomy of a (Big) Lie: Trump had been laying the groundwork for his entire political career

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Romney: The White House never called me about voting rights01:23
Clyburn to colleagues against amending rules: 'I don't think you're on the right side of history'02:58
'Democrats whine too much': Democratic strategist James Carville says as independents drift away from the party 01:51
Biden ends week lobbying Democrats over voting rights plan that can't pass01:18
Biden comes back from Capitol Hill empty-handed for third time02:52
Romney: U.S. must support Ukraine insurgency if Putin enters country02:00
Omicron surge hasn’t hit rural communities … yet02:05
Full Clyburn: 'It may look bleak now, but we are going to keep pressing' on voting rights07:40
Full James Carville: Advice for Democrats, ‘You gloat and you promote’05:17
Full Romney Interview: 'The president needs to stop and reset'11:19
MTP Compressed: Stalled agenda, Russia tensions cap Biden’s rough first year02:40
Full Panel: Biden says, 'we missed this time' after losing filibuster fight07:46
MTP Compressed: Covid surge closes schools, prompts calls for new government approach03:04
Peter Alexander: Biden's Jan. 6 anniversary speech 'was the real State of the Union'01:24
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 select committee ready to put out a 'substantive narrative'01:36
Full Panel: Biden goes on offense against Trump08:33
CDC, FDA and Walmart all to blame for guidance confusion: Fmr. member of Biden's Covid advisory board02:34
Full Kinzinger: 'There are people that live in a totally different reality'07:22
Zeke Emanuel: 'We will never get to 70, 80, or 90% of the population vaccinated without a mandate'01:45
'We can learn to live with' Covid: Full Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder08:34
Anatomy of a (Big) Lie: Trump had been laying the groundwork for his entire political career05:00
What’s a better way to cast doubt on the election results than to flood the zone with theories, accusations and lawsuits from your so-called legal team?Dec. 23, 2021
