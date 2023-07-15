IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

Andrew Yang: ‘No one should be working and be poor’ in America

11:38

Andrew Yang, co-chair of the Forward Party, ran for president in 2020 on the idea of giving every American $1,000 a month. He joins Meet the Press Reports to discuss why many workers still don’t make enough to get by today. July 15, 2023

