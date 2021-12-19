IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Panel: Manchin says he won't support 'Build Back Better' is a 'massive blow' to Biden

    08:41

  • Polis sends message to Democrats after Manchin says he's done with Build Back Better

    01:35

  • Dr. Fauci: 'When your time comes to get boosted, get boosted'

    01:32

  • Fauci: Holiday travel is OK for those who are boosted and wear a mask

    03:24

  • Remembering those we lost: Colin Powell, Bob Dole, bell hooks and others

    03:44

  • Full Fauci Interview: Omicron variant is 'just raging through the world'

    13:10

  • Polis to Biden: Stop calling the third vaccine dose a 'booster'

    01:05

  • Dr. Fauci: VP Kamala Harris was 'taken a bit out of context'

    01:24
  • Now Playing

    Another Covid Christmas: Deaths spike to highest level since last winter

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    CDC predicts Covid cases could spike by 55 percent

    03:04

  • Coming soon to the ToddCast: Meet the 'Alternative History'

    00:27

  • Full Polis Interview: Unvaccinated people ‘are often victims of misinformation’

    09:02

  • MTP Compressed: Tensions grow with Russia over Ukraine; Deadly tornadoes devastate communities

    02:33

  • Remembering Bob Dole, who once held the record for most Meet the Press appearances

    01:26

  • Full Panel: Anti-Trump Republicans face anger, threats

    07:25

  • Marshall: 'I still remain concerned' Biden didn't win 2020 election fair and square

    03:07

  • Blinken: U.S. 'will respond' to Russian aggression

    01:30

  • Kentucky governor calls for prayers and donations after devastating tornadoes

    00:18

  • Full Sen. Marshall: ‘I support the vaccines but not the mandate'

    09:28

  • 'We're good people': Kentucky governor's voice breaks as he describes tornado aftermath

    01:04

Meet the Press

Another Covid Christmas: Deaths spike to highest level since last winter

01:23

For millions of Americans, this winter could resemble a rerun of the awful previous Covid surges as the omicron variant speeds its way across the country.Dec. 19, 2021

  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Manchin says he won't support 'Build Back Better' is a 'massive blow' to Biden

    08:41

  • Polis sends message to Democrats after Manchin says he's done with Build Back Better

    01:35

  • Dr. Fauci: 'When your time comes to get boosted, get boosted'

    01:32

  • Fauci: Holiday travel is OK for those who are boosted and wear a mask

    03:24

  • Remembering those we lost: Colin Powell, Bob Dole, bell hooks and others

    03:44

  • Full Fauci Interview: Omicron variant is 'just raging through the world'

    13:10

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All