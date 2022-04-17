April 17 — Austrian Chancellor Nehammer, Dr. Jha & Rep. Upton

NBC News Foreign Correspondent Matt Bradley reports on the latest in Ukraine. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer joins Meet the Press exclusively to talk about Putin’s state of mind and the international community’s response to the war. Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House Covid coordinator, talks about the administration’s perspective on the pandemic. In another exclusive interview, Representative Fred Upton (R-Mich.) talks about his decision to retire. Matthew Continetti, Eugene Daniels, Ruth Marcus and Amna Nawaz join the Meet the Press roundtable.April 17, 2022