April 25 — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, NIH Dir. Francis Collins, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison & Keith Mayes

April 25 — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, NIH Dir. Francis Collins, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison & Keith Mayes58:53
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and University of Minnesota Associate Professor Keith Mayes discuss what the Derek Chauvin verdict means for the future of policing. Director of National Institutes of Health Dr. Francis Collins breaks down the status of the J&J vaccine. Malcolm Gladwell, Peggy Noonan, Morgan Radford and Eugene Robinson join the Meet the Press roundtable.