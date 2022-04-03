April 3 — Sec. Blinken, Hillary Clinton, Masha Gessen
47:35
Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses Ukraine and the American response. In an exclusive interview, Hillary Clinton talks to Chuck Todd about the Russian war on Ukraine and NBC News Correspondent Richard Engel reports from Ukraine. Masha Gessen, staff writer for the New Yorker talks about Putin’s state of mind. Amy Walter, Leigh Ann Caldwell, Cornell Belcher and Brad Todd join the Meet the Press roundtable for insight and analysis.April 3, 2022
Now Playing
April 3 — Sec. Blinken, Hillary Clinton, Masha Gessen
47:35
UP NEXT
March 27 — Ukrainian Amb. Oksana Markarova, Sen. Portman and Sen. Booker
47:37
Classroom culture wars: Who decides what students will learn?
26:33
March 20 — NATO Sec. Gen. Stoltenberg, Sen. Murphy, Rep. Cheney
47:34
March 13 — Jake Sullivan, William Barr, Marie Yovanovitch
47:34
March 6 — Sec. Blinken, Sen. Joe Manchin, Nikki Haley, James Stavridis & Fiona Hill