Meet the Press

April 3 — Sec. Blinken, Hillary Clinton, Masha Gessen

47:35

Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses Ukraine and the American response. In an exclusive interview, Hillary Clinton talks to Chuck Todd about the Russian war on Ukraine and NBC News Correspondent Richard Engel reports from Ukraine. Masha Gessen, staff writer for the New Yorker talks about Putin’s state of mind. Amy Walter, Leigh Ann Caldwell, Cornell Belcher and Brad Todd join the Meet the Press roundtable for insight and analysis.April 3, 2022

