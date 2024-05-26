IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Arizona secretary of state compares his use of AI in educational material to 'bootcamp'
May 26, 202401:26

  • 'The world is watching' upcoming U.S. election 'with a lot of fear and trepidation': Full Panel

    09:32
  • Now Playing

    Arizona secretary of state compares his use of AI in educational material to 'bootcamp'

    01:26
  • UP NEXT

    Concerns over noncitizens voting in elections are a 'red herring,' says Arizona secretary of state

    02:32

  • We have to ‘protect the people who protect democracy,' says Michigan Sec. of State Benson

    01:00

  • ‘Threats against elections officials' are 'domestic terrorism,' says Ariz. Sec. of State Fontes

    01:23

  • Misinformation from government officials is 'biggest challenge': Full secretaries of state interview

    19:45

  • ‘Firehose of falsehoods’: How foreign nations and AI will impact the 2024 election

    09:28

  • Majority of voters say U.S. democracy is ‘under threat’ as November elections near

    03:16

  • Meet RFK Jr.'s VP pick: Nicole Shanahan

    04:54

  • Biden campaign plans to ramp up attacks once Trump trial ends

    07:46

  • Supreme Court rules in favor of GOP in South Carolina redistricting case

    05:29

  • The Deciders: How RFK Jr. could impact the presidential election in battleground Arizona

    06:40

  • Trump team moves to shift GOP platform on abortion as voters consider ballot measures

    05:45

  • The Deciders: Arizona voters weigh in on potential abortion ballot measure

    01:51

  • The Deciders: Ariz. focus group wants Biden to ‘push for any change’ in border policy

    03:26

  • Humanitarian situation ‘deteriorates by the hour across Gaza,’ Red Cross spokesperson says

    07:07

  • Chuck Todd: Biden 'couldn’t afford' to wait until September to debate Trump

    04:45

  • Blinken blasts ‘shameful equivalence’ as ICC seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and allies

    03:26

  • Rudy Giuliani and 10 other Trump allies arraigned in Arizona fake electors case

    08:17

  • Schumer says he'll reintroduce bipartisan border bill

    03:08

Meet the Press

Arizona secretary of state compares his use of AI in educational material to 'bootcamp'

01:26

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes (D) joins Meet the Press to discuss an educational video featuring an AI-generated version of himself to warn voters about fake election content. May 26, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • 'The world is watching' upcoming U.S. election 'with a lot of fear and trepidation': Full Panel

    09:32
  • Now Playing

    Arizona secretary of state compares his use of AI in educational material to 'bootcamp'

    01:26
  • UP NEXT

    Concerns over noncitizens voting in elections are a 'red herring,' says Arizona secretary of state

    02:32

  • We have to ‘protect the people who protect democracy,' says Michigan Sec. of State Benson

    01:00

  • ‘Threats against elections officials' are 'domestic terrorism,' says Ariz. Sec. of State Fontes

    01:23

  • Misinformation from government officials is 'biggest challenge': Full secretaries of state interview

    19:45
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All