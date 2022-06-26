IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • AOC: Impeachment should be ‘considered’ if Supreme Court justices lied during confirmation

  • Hutchinson: Arkansas abortion providers will face criminal penalties, not the women who receive abortions

  • Full Schiff: Worst case scenario would be Trump ‘runs and loses and then overturns the election’ in 2024

  • Chuck Todd: Supreme Court’s credibility has ‘never been more in question’ than at this moment

  • AOC: Arkansas abortion ban ‘will kill people’

  • Supreme Court gun ruling impacts states beyond New York

    Arkansas gov.: Women should be assured of legal access to IUDs, other contraceptives

    Full Panel: Manchin & Collins say Supreme Court Justices misled them

  • Democrats look to Roe decision to drive voter turnout

  • Full AOC: ‘The Supreme Court has dramatically overreached its authority’

  • Full Hutchinson: Abortion ban in Arkansas ‘not about contraception’

  • Full panel: ‘We are feeling the consequences of the 2016 election’

  • Michigan Attorney General seeks 'total reproductive rights' enshrined in the state constitution

  • Overturning Roe is ‘the end of the beginning’ for anti-abortion rights advocate

  • Pritzker: Illinois preparing for ‘potentially 30,000’ out-of-state women seeking abortions

  • Was Roe overturned 5-4 or 6-3? Pete Williams explains the difference

  • Why the 2016 election may ‘turn out to be … the most consequential election in more than 100 years’

  • Chuck: Roe decision will ‘supercharge polarization’

  • Whitmer: ‘I’m not going to weigh in on whether [Biden] should run’ in 2024

  • Goodell cannot just remove Dan Snyder as Commanders owner, says Hobson

Meet the Press

Arkansas gov.: Women should be assured of legal access to IUDs, other contraceptives

Chuck Todd questions Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) on whether the conservative policies in his state will stretch to ban contraceptives for women.June 26, 2022

