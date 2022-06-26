Arkansas gov.: Women should be assured of legal access to IUDs, other contraceptives

AOC: Impeachment should be ‘considered’ if Supreme Court justices lied during confirmation01:53
Hutchinson: Arkansas abortion providers will face criminal penalties, not the women who receive abortions02:21
Full Schiff: Worst case scenario would be Trump ‘runs and loses and then overturns the election’ in 202406:27
Chuck Todd: Supreme Court’s credibility has ‘never been more in question’ than at this moment01:20
AOC: Arkansas abortion ban ‘will kill people’01:32
Supreme Court gun ruling impacts states beyond New York02:02
- Now Playing
Arkansas gov.: Women should be assured of legal access to IUDs, other contraceptives00:51
- UP NEXT
Full Panel: Manchin & Collins say Supreme Court Justices misled them08:57
Democrats look to Roe decision to drive voter turnout02:35
Full AOC: ‘The Supreme Court has dramatically overreached its authority’07:43
Full Hutchinson: Abortion ban in Arkansas ‘not about contraception’09:10
Full panel: ‘We are feeling the consequences of the 2016 election’11:11
Michigan Attorney General seeks 'total reproductive rights' enshrined in the state constitution06:39
Overturning Roe is ‘the end of the beginning’ for anti-abortion rights advocate06:10
Pritzker: Illinois preparing for ‘potentially 30,000’ out-of-state women seeking abortions06:54
Was Roe overturned 5-4 or 6-3? Pete Williams explains the difference01:30
Why the 2016 election may ‘turn out to be … the most consequential election in more than 100 years’01:42
Chuck: Roe decision will ‘supercharge polarization’02:28
Whitmer: ‘I’m not going to weigh in on whether [Biden] should run’ in 202400:49
Goodell cannot just remove Dan Snyder as Commanders owner, says Hobson00:46
- UP NEXT
AOC: Impeachment should be ‘considered’ if Supreme Court justices lied during confirmation01:53
Hutchinson: Arkansas abortion providers will face criminal penalties, not the women who receive abortions02:21
Full Schiff: Worst case scenario would be Trump ‘runs and loses and then overturns the election’ in 202406:27
Chuck Todd: Supreme Court’s credibility has ‘never been more in question’ than at this moment01:20
AOC: Arkansas abortion ban ‘will kill people’01:32
Supreme Court gun ruling impacts states beyond New York02:02
Play All