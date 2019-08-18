Aug. 18 - Larry Kudlow, Beto O'Rourke and Mark Sanford

Today on "Meet the Press," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said he doesn't believe a recession is coming, former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke warned of the "existential threat" of a second term for President Trump and former South Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Sanford discussed his possible primary challenge of Trump. NBC News correspondent Carol Lee, NPR "1A" host Joshua Johnson, Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan and PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor joined the panel.