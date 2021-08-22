August 22 — Jake Sullivan, Rep. Liz Cheney & Sec. Miguel Cardona

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discusses the fallout from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) shares her perspective on what the U.S. withdrawal means for the future of international relations. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona discusses how to safely kick off the school year amid the Delta surge. Plus, NBC releases new poll results. Andrea Mitchell, Helene Cooper, Leo Shane III and Stephen Hayes join the Meet the Press roundtableAug. 22, 2021