August 29 — Sec. Antony Blinken, H.R. McMaster & Dr. Anthony Fauci

Secretary of State Antony Blinken discusses the final days of the U.S. presence in Afghanistan following Thursday’s attack. Retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former National Security Adviser, breaks down President Biden’s and President Trump’s foreign policy. Dr. Anthony Fauci explains what we can expect for the future of vaccine boosters and the Delta variant. Courtney Kube, Eugene Robinson, Matthew Continetti and Amna Nawaz join the Meet the Press roundtable.Aug. 29, 2021