Ariz. Republican state lawmaker ‘very confident’ bill to repeal abortion ban will pass by Wednesday
April 11, 202407:42
    Ariz. Republican state lawmaker ‘very confident’ bill to repeal abortion ban will pass by Wednesday

Meet the Press

Ariz. Republican state lawmaker ‘very confident’ bill to repeal abortion ban will pass by Wednesday

07:42

State Representative Matt Gress (R-Ariz.), joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the recent Arizona Supreme Court ruling that upholds a near-total abortion ban in the state.April 11, 2024

    Ariz. Republican state lawmaker ‘very confident’ bill to repeal abortion ban will pass by Wednesday

