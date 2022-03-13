IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

Barr: 'I was surprised' Trump was 'taking things so far' after election

01:36

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr says on Dec. 14, when the states certified their votes, "there was no way ... to turn that around" and President Trump "was history." March 13, 2022

