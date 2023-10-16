IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

Belgian authorities investigating shooting as possible terror attack

02:56

At least two people have died in a shooting in Brussels that authorities are investigating as a potential terror attack, and the terror alert level in the country has been raised to its highest designation. “Europe has been extremely concerned, very worried that something like this might happen in the wake of the Israeli terror attacks,” said NBC News Correspondent Keir Simmons. “It looks tonight that may be what is playing out here, but it is early.”Oct. 16, 2023

