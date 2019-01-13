Meet the Press

Ben Wittes: In Trump-Russia investigation, what if obstruction was the collusion?

New reporting into Russian meddling “forces you to reimagine how the FBI understood what it was doing” after President Trump fired James Comey.Jan. 13, 2019

  • Full Panel: ‘What is the story with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin?’

  • Full Schmidt and Wittes: Investigation into Trump 'was about Russia. Full stop.'

  • Full Tim Kaine Interview: Trump wall is a 'vanity project'

  • Full Ted Cruz Interview: 'Premature' to subpoena Trump-Russia notes

  • No longer a dirty word? More Democrats call themselves ‘liberal'

  • When will this end? Government shutdown hits record length

