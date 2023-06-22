IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • NBC News Poll finds 61% of voters disapprove of Dobbs abortion decision one year later

    04:05
  • Now Playing

    Biden admin hopes Modi visit will move India ‘in right direction’ with Russia

    10:46
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Abortion access has entered a fragile new phase’ as activists focus on ballot measures

    13:01

  • Missing submersible believed to be ‘in small pieces’ after ‘catastrophic implosion’

    04:09

  • Impeaching Biden is ‘some of the dumbest politics you can come up with,’ fmr. RNC chair says

    07:25

  • Arne Duncan: Drop in education testing scores is a ‘national emergency’

    03:29

  • Full Panel: GOP abortion messaging doesn’t ‘play well, except for a very minor part of [the] base’

    10:23

  • China is trying to bury stories about Biden calling Xi a ‘dictator’

    03:00

  • Alito ‘engaged’ with ProPublica interview about disclosure and recusal, reporter says

    07:51

  • Chuck Todd: From Hunter Biden to Alito, U.S. is in an 'ethical crisis'

    03:39

  • Colombian Amb. to U.S. says country needs more support ensuring migrant safety

    06:25

  • Full Panel: Republicans ‘committed to this argument’ that DOJ is anti-Trump

    09:50

  • Pres. Biden says 'I'm very proud of my son' in response to Hunter Biden charges

    01:29

  • Why Trump’s classified docs case likely won’t go to trial on schedule

    08:52

  • Evangelicals supported Trump because he ‘gave voice’ to their frustrations, Pence says

    02:21

  • As U.S. celebrates Juneteenth, N.Y., California study reparations for Black Americans

    08:00

  • U.S.-China relationship remains 'dangerous' after Blinken visit, says Bremmer

    06:35

  • Pence dodges on whether to expel Southern Baptist churches led by women pastors

    01:00

  • Pence calls invite from John Lewis to lead Selma pilgrimage one of his 'greatest memories’

    01:30

  • What happened when other democracies’ leaders faced criminal charges

    02:31

Meet the Press

Biden admin hopes Modi visit will move India ‘in right direction’ with Russia

10:46

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Congress in a state visit to the U.S. as President Biden looks to bolster the country’s alliance with India to counter Russia and China. Vikram Singh and NBC News’ Mike Memoli discuss Modi’s controversial visit amid human rights concerns and U.S.-India relations.June 22, 2023

  • NBC News Poll finds 61% of voters disapprove of Dobbs abortion decision one year later

    04:05
  • Now Playing

    Biden admin hopes Modi visit will move India ‘in right direction’ with Russia

    10:46
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Abortion access has entered a fragile new phase’ as activists focus on ballot measures

    13:01

  • Missing submersible believed to be ‘in small pieces’ after ‘catastrophic implosion’

    04:09

  • Impeaching Biden is ‘some of the dumbest politics you can come up with,’ fmr. RNC chair says

    07:25

  • Arne Duncan: Drop in education testing scores is a ‘national emergency’

    03:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All