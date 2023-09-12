IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden administration plans to follow Clinton impeachment handbook

President Biden’s team plans to use former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment handbook, pointing to the fact that impeached presidents have seen an uptick in poll popularity in the past. “They’re pointing out that there might be a slight political upside,” said NBC News White House Correspondent Monica Alba.Sept. 12, 2023

