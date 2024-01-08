IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden adviser responds to pro-Palestine protesters: Biden isn't 'writing love letters to dictators'

    08:18
  • UP NEXT

    United Airlines finds loose bolts on several Boeing aircrafts during inspections

    00:41

  • Staffer ‘who had the flu’ didn’t notify WH of Sec. Austin’s hospitalization

    06:55

  • NBC News gets firsthand look inside Hamas weapons factory discovered by IDF

    02:59

  • Biden visits South Carolina church as Black voters say they ‘want [him] to do more’

    04:28

  • GOP ‘superpower’ is focusing on ‘policy’ while Democrats turn to ‘politics’: Full Panel

    06:49

  • Biden campaign looks to State of the Union address to sharpen 2024 messaging

    01:18

  • Forced displacement of Palestinians is ‘absolutely not’ position of Israeli government, says Herzog

    02:20

  • Full Herzog: Israel ‘determined to undermine’ Hamas throughout ‘world’ amid threat of expanded war

    09:01

  • 'The early states are critical,' Obama said before pivotal Iowa win in 2008

    01:14

  • What would a second Biden term look like?

    01:17

  • Biden campaign responds to concerns over urgency: ‘We have to build the campaign we need’

    02:09

  • Obama and Biden ‘aligned’ despite Obama’s criticism of campaign: Full interview with Biden campaign

    06:52

  • Elise Stefanik says she’d be ‘honored’ to serve in Trump admin. in response to VP pick speculation

    01:04

  • Stefanik stands by Trump’s comments about migrants ‘poisoning the blood of our country’

    01:04

  • Rep. Elise Stefanik refuses to commit to certifying 2024 election results

    01:23

  • Biden frames election as ‘existential choice’ on Jan. 6 anniversary as he trails Trump in polls

    03:19

  • Elise Stefanik echoes Trump’s comments calling Jan. 6 rioters in prison ‘hostages’: Full interview

    17:15

  • ‘Covid is still here’: Health official urges extra precautions as cases rise

    04:15

  • Palestinian resettlement ‘not a military objective,’ says IDF spokesperson

    01:57

Meet the Press

Biden adviser responds to pro-Palestine protesters: Biden isn't 'writing love letters to dictators'

08:18

President Biden was interrupted by protesters calling for a ceasefire during a speech in South Carolina. "The president's deep and intimate knowledge of foreign affairs" and ability to "work diplomatically" contrasts with former President Trump's actions, says Biden campaign adviser and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Pa.). Jan. 8, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Biden adviser responds to pro-Palestine protesters: Biden isn't 'writing love letters to dictators'

    08:18
  • UP NEXT

    United Airlines finds loose bolts on several Boeing aircrafts during inspections

    00:41

  • Staffer ‘who had the flu’ didn’t notify WH of Sec. Austin’s hospitalization

    06:55

  • NBC News gets firsthand look inside Hamas weapons factory discovered by IDF

    02:59

  • Biden visits South Carolina church as Black voters say they ‘want [him] to do more’

    04:28

  • GOP ‘superpower’ is focusing on ‘policy’ while Democrats turn to ‘politics’: Full Panel

    06:49
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All