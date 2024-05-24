IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden campaign plans to ramp up attacks once Trump trial ends
May 24, 202407:46
  • Now Playing

    Biden campaign plans to ramp up attacks once Trump trial ends

    07:46
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court rules in favor of GOP in South Carolina redistricting case

    05:29

  • The Deciders: How RFK Jr. could impact the presidential election in battleground Arizona

    06:40

  • Trump team moves to shift GOP platform on abortion as voters consider ballot measures

    05:45

  • The Deciders: Arizona voters weigh in on potential abortion ballot measure

    01:51

  • The Deciders: Ariz. focus group wants Biden to ‘push for any change’ in border policy

    03:26

  • Humanitarian situation ‘deteriorates by the hour across Gaza,’ Red Cross spokesperson says

    07:07

  • Chuck Todd: Biden 'couldn’t afford' to wait until September to debate Trump

    04:45

  • Blinken blasts ‘shameful equivalence’ as ICC seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and allies

    03:26

  • Rudy Giuliani and 10 other Trump allies arraigned in Arizona fake electors case

    08:17

  • Schumer says he'll reintroduce bipartisan border bill

    03:08

  • U.S. abruptly halts plan to transfer 11 detainees from Guantanamo days after Oct. 7th attack

    02:26

  • Judge clears press from Trump trial courtroom after admonishing defense witness

    01:53

  • Defense witness Costello has nothing to do with Trump reimbursement: fmr. Michael Cohen adviser

    07:52

  • Sen. Rubio once called Trump's mass-deportation plans 'unrealistic.' Now, he's changed his mind.

    02:01

  • Sen. Marco Rubio indicates support for Florida abortion ban that Trump called a 'terrible mistake'

    02:47

  • Sen. Marco Rubio says he won’t accept 2024 results if ‘it’s an unfair election’

    01:01

  • Wes Moore says Black voters’ frustration is ‘longstanding’ as Biden’s support erodes: Full interview

    08:01

  • Dali cargo ship will move from the site of Baltimore bridge collapse ‘within days,’ Gov. Moore says

    01:16

  • Sen. Marco Rubio says he hasn’t spoken to Trump about being his running mate: Full interview

    14:03

Meet the Press

Biden campaign plans to ramp up attacks once Trump trial ends

07:46

NBC News Correspondents Mike Memoli and Ken Dilanian join Meet the Press NOW to discuss exclusive reporting on President Biden's new campaign strategy and how he plans to approach his son Hunter Biden's upcoming federal gun trial.May 24, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Biden campaign plans to ramp up attacks once Trump trial ends

    07:46
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court rules in favor of GOP in South Carolina redistricting case

    05:29

  • The Deciders: How RFK Jr. could impact the presidential election in battleground Arizona

    06:40

  • Trump team moves to shift GOP platform on abortion as voters consider ballot measures

    05:45

  • The Deciders: Arizona voters weigh in on potential abortion ballot measure

    01:51

  • The Deciders: Ariz. focus group wants Biden to ‘push for any change’ in border policy

    03:26
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All