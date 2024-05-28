IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden campaign taps Robert De Niro, Jan. 6th officers to push democracy message: Full Panel
May 28, 202410:43
Meet the Press

Closing arguments begin in former President Trump’s criminal hush money trial. Deepa Shivaram, Susan Page, Maria Teresa Kumar and Lance Trover join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the potential political ramifications of that trial.May 28, 2024

