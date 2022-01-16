Biden comes back from Capitol Hill empty-handed for third time
02:52
Share this -
copied
Outside of the infrastructure bill, a significant victory, Mr. Biden has been unable to build a small coalition of governing Republicans - to make the public effort at bipartisanship that some swing state Democrats have pleaded for: voting rights.Jan. 16, 2022
UP NEXT
Romney: U.S. must support Ukraine insurgency if Putin enters country
02:00
Omicron surge hasn’t hit rural communities … yet
02:05
Full Panel: Biden says, 'we missed this time' after losing filibuster fight
07:46
'Democrats whine too much': Democratic strategist James Carville says as independents drift away from the party
01:51
Full Romney Interview: 'The president needs to stop and reset'
11:19
Clyburn to colleagues against amending rules: 'I don't think you're on the right side of history'