Meet the Press

Biden delivers ‘extremely rare’ Air Force One remarks after leaving Israel

02:19

It's unprecedented for President Biden to speak on live television on Air Force One, NBC News Foreign Correspondent Josh Lederman says. Biden suggested Hamas was involved in the hospital attack, but it is unclear what he meant by that.Oct. 18, 2023

