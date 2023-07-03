IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. service members experience food insecurity at higher rates than the public

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    Biden 'did what public needed' in promising student debt relief in 2020, says Rep. Chu

    09:49
  • UP NEXT

    'You just can't arrest and arrest’ your way out of the drug crisis: Sen. Brown

    01:05

  • Chuck Todd: China and Mexico ‘are not willing partners’ in addressing fentanyl crisis

    04:58

  • Full panel: To address fentanyl crisis, ‘we need a cultural change’

    08:03

  • Black Americans remain disproportionately hit by 'war on drugs' 50 years later

    02:28

  • U.S. cities that followed ‘Portugal model’ have seen drug overdoses rise, says Sen. J.D. Vance

    01:02

  • Presidents should use full power of U.S. military to go after cartels: Full Sen. J.D. Vance

    09:05

  • Full DEA head: ‘We don’t know the exact amount’ of fentanyl that gets through to the U.S.

    11:22

  • Social media companies slow to address online fentanyl sales: DEA administrator

    01:06

  • Drug cartels will be ‘more powerful than the Mexican state itself' in three years: Sen. J.D. Vance

    01:40

  • Full Panel: Republican primary will be fought along the lines of the ‘so-called culture wars'

    10:38

  • Rep. Takano on Supreme Court decisions: We need to ‘change the composition of the Court’

    08:05

  • ACLU Deputy Legal Director: Supreme Court protected the ‘right to discriminate' in gay rights case

    04:31

  • Wagner rebellion ‘destroyed’ Putin’s reputation: Zelenskyy adviser

    05:11

  • California reparations proposals head to state legislature

    02:57

  • Reparations could prevent the need for affirmative action, NAACP president says

    05:13

  • Full Panel: Supreme Court ended ‘race-based decision’ making, not affirmative action

    10:31

  • Where do Americans stand on affirmative action?

    03:05

  • Howard Univ. president: Schools must ‘anticipate’ admissions lawsuits after SCOTUS decision

    04:55

Meet the Press

Biden 'did what public needed' in promising student debt relief in 2020, says Rep. Chu

09:49

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) discusses the “tremendous relief” student debt forgiveness would have provided following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness bill.July 3, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • U.S. service members experience food insecurity at higher rates than the public

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    Biden 'did what public needed' in promising student debt relief in 2020, says Rep. Chu

    09:49
  • UP NEXT

    'You just can't arrest and arrest’ your way out of the drug crisis: Sen. Brown

    01:05

  • Chuck Todd: China and Mexico ‘are not willing partners’ in addressing fentanyl crisis

    04:58

  • Full panel: To address fentanyl crisis, ‘we need a cultural change’

    08:03

  • Black Americans remain disproportionately hit by 'war on drugs' 50 years later

    02:28
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All