    Biden has a ‘domestic audience’ in Israel, important to use influence ‘wisely':  Amb. Dennis Ross

    06:12
Meet the Press

Biden has a ‘domestic audience’ in Israel, important to use influence ‘wisely':  Amb. Dennis Ross

06:12

The Biden administration has built a "high degree of credit" in Israel, says Ambassador Dennis Ross, former U.S. special envoy to the Middle East and an NBC News Foreign Affairs analyst. He explains that with this "credit," the administration has been pressuring Prime Minister Netanyahu to lay out a "day after strategy" for what happens in Gaza after the war ends.Jan. 1, 2024

