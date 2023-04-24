IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New Sudan ceasefire is an encouraging move to ‘silence the guns’: Institute of Peace Africa director

    04:40
  • Now Playing

    Biden hints at 2024 campaign announcement: 'You'll know real soon'

    03:08
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Only 5% of Americans want Biden and Trump to run in 2024

    09:29

  • Could McCarthy's speakership be in jeopardy with debt ceiling fight?

    03:44

  • Panel: Poll shows Biden is vulnerable but GOP 'can still lose' if Trump is nominee

    07:43

  • Panel: Poll shows 28% know a gun violence victim, but 'no one' in Congress is talking about it

    05:34

  • Durbin dismisses poll showing voter doubts in Biden: It's '19 months before there's an election'

    01:58

  • Sen. Feinstein’s political future is ‘in her own hands’: Durbin

    02:22

  • Meet the Press Minute: Clarence Thomas believes in ‘judicial restraint,’ says John Danforth in 1991

    00:59

  • Durbin: 'History will judge Roberts court' by his decision to reform after lack of disclosure

    03:10

  • Full Durbin: ‘What is the [Supreme] Court going to do to bring its standards of ethics up?’

    11:41

  • Full Sununu: Banning abortion isn’t ‘one of the priorities of the ‘next generation’ of GOP

    11:26

  • Gov. Sununu on 2024 primary: ‘We want a winner. … Trump is a loser’

    01:36

  • Supreme Court shouldn't have broken '50 years of precedent' with Dobbs, says Sununu

    02:19

  • Americans ‘dissatisfied’ with idea of Biden-Trump rematch, NBC News poll shows

    04:44

  • The enormous numbers behind DeSantis’ fight with Disney

    02:01

  • Is the ‘first pitch’ essential to scoring the presidency?

    06:04

  • Supreme Court abortion case 'more complex' than expected due to short-term extension

    08:06

  • Full Panel: Florida Republican lawmakers think DeSantis ‘is not ready,’ and instead are backing Trump

    11:09

  • Chuck Todd: ‘Are you ready for a do-over of the 2020 election?’

    03:33

Meet the Press

Biden hints at 2024 campaign announcement: 'You'll know real soon'

03:08

NBC News' White House team reports that Joe Biden filmed portions of his 2024 campaign announcement video last weekend in Delaware. The president alluded to the timing of his announcement during an event on Monday.April 24, 2023

  • New Sudan ceasefire is an encouraging move to ‘silence the guns’: Institute of Peace Africa director

    04:40
  • Now Playing

    Biden hints at 2024 campaign announcement: 'You'll know real soon'

    03:08
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Only 5% of Americans want Biden and Trump to run in 2024

    09:29

  • Could McCarthy's speakership be in jeopardy with debt ceiling fight?

    03:44

  • Panel: Poll shows Biden is vulnerable but GOP 'can still lose' if Trump is nominee

    07:43

  • Panel: Poll shows 28% know a gun violence victim, but 'no one' in Congress is talking about it

    05:34

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All