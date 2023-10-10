IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden interview could signal ‘closure to investigation’ in classified documents case

Meet the Press

Biden interview could signal ‘closure to investigation’ in classified documents case

02:53

According to the White House, President Biden participated in a voluntary interview Sunday and Monday with Special Counsel Robert Hur, signaling that the criminal probe could be coming to an end. "The big question is whether or not there's going to be some sort of report which might be critical of Biden even if there's not criminal charges brought forward," NBC News Justice Reporter Ryan Reilly says.Oct. 10, 2023

