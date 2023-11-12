IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘There could be’ a potential deal for hostages’ return, Netanyahu says

  • Full Panel: Manchin doesn’t want ‘to be perceived as a spoiler’ in 2024

    Biden's top Mideast adviser Brett McGurk to travel to Israel with focus on hostages' release

    Murphy: 'We cannot have a government shutdown' while Israel and Ukraine 'face existential crises'

  • Full RNC Chair McDaniel: ‘I think abortion is not going to be an issue’ in 2024 election

  • Manchin third-party run would hurt Trump more than Biden: Full Murphy

  • Full Netanyahu: Everyone in the world is 'sitting on the bleachers'

  • Netanyahu calls for ‘different authority’ to govern Gaza after war is over

  • Netanyahu to students ‘protesting for Hamas’: Would you ‘protest against the Nazis?’

  • One survived, one did not: Two American stories of being pregnant while Black in America

  • 'Racism and chronic stressors' leading cause of challenges in Black pregnancies

  • American Black mothers face ‘maternal mortality crisis’ | Meet the Press Reports

  • Veterans are ‘stepping up’ in a new way and volunteering as election workers

  • Full Panel: The Senate is 'a real issue' for Democrats as Sen. Manchin bows out

  • What to watch for when Biden and Xi meet in California

  • Kornacki on 2024 Senate map: ‘Not a stretch to say’ Republicans very likely to get West Virginia

  • Israel is 'losing a lot of support' internationally because of the mounting death toll in Gaza

  • Israel’s responsibility is to ‘keep civilian deaths at a minimum,’ says senior adviser to Netanyahu

  • No one will admit to supporting Trump in 5-10 years, Kinzinger says

  • Biden announced four-hour pauses in Gaza as a way to 'pressure' Netanyahu, Monica Alba says

Meet the Press

Biden's top Mideast adviser Brett McGurk to travel to Israel with focus on hostages' release

Biden's top Mideast adviser Brett McGurk will travel to Israel and other Mideast countries to focus on the release of hostages, NBC News Managing Washington Editor Carol Lee reports. Nov. 12, 2023

Best of NBC News

