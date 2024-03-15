Biden senior advisor: ‘We absolutely hear the concerns’ of Arab & Muslim leaders

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he will not publicly endorse Donald Trump09:54
Biden senior advisor: ‘We absolutely hear the concerns’ of Arab & Muslim leaders06:02
Chuck Todd: Harris more comfortable campaigning on abortion than Biden06:10
Full Panel: Trump provided 'ammunition' to Democrats with comments on cutting entitlements07:57
Democratic congressman shuts down TikTok comparison to Facebook: It’s ‘already subject to U.S. law’06:59
The Deciders: Swing state voters hoping to see Biden 'be more positive'08:49
Trump prosecutors need to ‘reach into their bag of details’ if refiling, says former Ga. DA04:52
Hur's comments about President Biden's memory seem 'cherry-picked,' says Democratic congresswoman07:33
Rep. Krishnamoorthi defends TikTok legislation, says it’s ‘not a ban’07:40
Group of Republican women at ‘forefront’ of efforts win back Georgia in 202405:21
Judge hears arguments on motions to dismiss Trump classified documents charges03:15
House Democrats dig into former special counsel Robert Hur in Capitol Hill hearing01:27
Chef José Andrés: ‘An amazing achievement,’ as his charity group sends 200 tons of food to Gaza01:58
TikTok users susceptible to having data collected by Chinese government, says Democratic lawmaker07:26
Israeli officials taking Biden’s red line ‘very seriously,’ says former ambassador05:06
Rep. Schiff: ‘I have to hope’ intelligence community will ‘dumb down’ Trump briefings01:05
Adam Schiff says Katie Porter ‘congratulated’ him despite calling California Senate race ‘rigged’01:50
Rep. Schiff says young voter turnout has to be ‘highest priority’ for Democrats: Full interview07:08
Sen. Graham says he’s ‘very conflicted’ on TikTok ban01:11
Sen. Graham dismisses concerns over Trump’s meeting with Viktor Orbán01:24
