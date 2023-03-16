IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden should oust '30 or 40 Russian diplomats’ in response to downed U.S. drone, Bolton says

    08:47
  • UP NEXT

    Digital asset world has midsize banks 'caught in a squeeze' between local, national banks

    06:38

  • $30 billion rescue deposit into First Republic Bank is ‘exactly’ what Biden ‘wanted to see’

    07:05

  • Full Panel: More 'legal madness' ahead for Trump

    10:18

  • Chuck Todd: Economic risk remains after 11 U.S. banks try to prop up First Republic Bank

    04:08

  • Need SVB hearings to ensure regulators weren't ‘asleep at the wheel,’ Rep. Harder says

    08:23

  • Rep. Harder: ‘Confidence [in banks] can disappear faster than a Snapchat message’

    01:06

  • Full Panel: DeSantis’ position on Ukraine support is ‘tailor-made for the Tucker Carlson audience’

    09:44

  • Chuck Todd: ‘Unsettling’ day for Credit Suisse, democracy and global order

    06:02

  • Walgreens, other pharmacies ‘add fuel’ to abortion pill confusion

    03:16

  • Poll shows protecting social security is among top priorities for Republicans: Panel

    09:25

  • Biden should ‘stretch his authority as far as it can go’ on assault weapons ban: Rep. Bowman

    07:59

  • Rep. Chu: Biden needs to ‘help in the healing process’ after Monterey Park shooting

    06:15

  • Fed should have regulated SVB better given ‘red flags,’ fmr. Treasury official says

    06:20

  • Biden, lawmakers debate federal role in SVB collapse

    13:32

  • Sen. Cramer: 'We should be talking about' the border, inflation, not Jan. 6

    01:58

  • Full Panel: ‘Donald Trump is to Democrats what wokeism is to the GOP’

    07:49

  • Meet the Press Minute: Arnold Schwarzenegger explains how acting helped him as governor in ‘04

    01:02

  • Sen. Cramer on 2024 GOP primary: ‘There’s no glory in losing spectacularly’

    01:43

  • Full Sen. Cramer: ‘I’ve never felt like democracy is actually in trouble’

    08:08

Meet the Press

Biden should oust '30 or 40 Russian diplomats’ in response to downed U.S. drone, Bolton says

08:47

The Pentagon released a new video Thursday showing the events that forced the U.S. to down its own drone into the Black Sea further escalating tensions with Russia. Ambassador John Bolton, former national security adviser to Donald Trump, joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss how the U.S. should respond. March 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Biden should oust '30 or 40 Russian diplomats’ in response to downed U.S. drone, Bolton says

    08:47
  • UP NEXT

    Digital asset world has midsize banks 'caught in a squeeze' between local, national banks

    06:38

  • $30 billion rescue deposit into First Republic Bank is ‘exactly’ what Biden ‘wanted to see’

    07:05

  • Full Panel: More 'legal madness' ahead for Trump

    10:18

  • Chuck Todd: Economic risk remains after 11 U.S. banks try to prop up First Republic Bank

    04:08

  • Need SVB hearings to ensure regulators weren't ‘asleep at the wheel,’ Rep. Harder says

    08:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All