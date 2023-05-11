Biden should've extended Title 42 because resources are 'too thin' to handle migrant increase, Texas Democrat says

Friday's planned debt ceiling meeting at White House postponed00:34
Manhattan D.A. is looking to press charges after Jordan Neely's death ruled homicide00:32
Biden should've extended Title 42 because resources are 'too thin' to handle migrant increase, Texas Democrat says07:45
‘There is no light at the end of the tunnel,’ says El Paso mayor hours before Title 42 expires06:21
Democratic congressman: Debt limit negotiators should stay at the W.H. 'until there's a deal'07:35
Debt ceiling meeting between Biden and McCarthy was ‘a standoff,’ GOP congressman says09:54
McCarthy was 'disrespectful' in Biden meeting on debt limit, sources say02:04
Over 11,000 migrants apprehended at border two days before Title 42 lifts03:21
Full Interview: Mike Pence sidesteps whether Trump fit to serve after E. Jean Carroll verdict24:52
Trump appealing verdict in E. Jean Carroll case would be ‘unwise’: Panel03:20
Sexual abuse verdict in E. Jean Carroll case could ‘bolster support’ for Trump: Panel10:02
Access Hollywood tape ‘should not’ have been used in E. Jean Carroll case, Trump lawyer says07:11
White House debt limit meeting is 'best of government' despite looming default: Mich. congresswoman06:30
Feinstein to return to Senate after nearly 3-month absence from health issues00:36
Drag performers find out soon if they need to go to trial to defend their art form04:08
Many migrants coming to the border don’t know what Title 42 even is02:36
Democratic congressman: Biden admin. implemented new border policies ‘too late’08:42
‘Growing visibility’ of drag has led to new GOP ‘backlash’08:51
‘The agenda is to just exist’: New Tennessee law pulls drag queens into politics13:57
Full Panel: Economy and education could be ‘alarm bells’ for 2024 election05:33
