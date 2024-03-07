IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden to announce emergency mission to establish port to get aid into Gaza
March 7, 202402:10

Meet the Press

Biden to announce emergency mission to establish port to get aid into Gaza

02:10

NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss new ways of getting humanitarian aid into Gaza set to be announced in President Biden’s State of the Union address.March 7, 2024

