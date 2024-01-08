IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Elise Stefanik refuses to commit to certifying 2024 election results

  • What would a second Biden term look like?

  • Forced displacement of Palestinians is ‘absolutely not’ position of Israeli government, says Herzog

  • 'The early states are critical,' Obama said before pivotal Iowa win in 2008

  • Biden frames election as ‘existential choice’ on Jan. 6 anniversary as he trails Trump in polls

    Biden visits South Carolina church as Black voters say they ‘want [him] to do more’

    GOP ‘superpower’ is focusing on ‘policy’ while Democrats turn to ‘politics’: Full Panel

  • Biden campaign looks to State of the Union address to sharpen 2024 messaging

  • Full Herzog: Israel ‘determined to undermine’ Hamas throughout ‘world’ amid threat of expanded war

  • Biden campaign responds to concerns over urgency: ‘We have to build the campaign we need’

  • Obama and Biden ‘aligned’ despite Obama’s criticism of campaign: Full interview with Biden campaign

  • Elise Stefanik says she’d be ‘honored’ to serve in Trump admin. in response to VP pick speculation

  • Stefanik stands by Trump’s comments about migrants ‘poisoning the blood of our country’

  • Elise Stefanik echoes Trump’s comments calling Jan. 6 rioters in prison ‘hostages’: Full interview

  • ‘Covid is still here’: Health official urges extra precautions as cases rise

  • Palestinian resettlement ‘not a military objective,’ says IDF spokesperson

  • Ten days away from the Iowa Republican Caucus, the 'highest stakes are for Haley'

  • Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis give contrasting reflections on Jan. 6 attack ahead of anniversary

  • Nikki Haley says she’ll be ‘strong’ in South Carolina but won’t say if she’ll win home state

  • Biden strategy will contrast ‘positive vision’ with the ‘dark vision’ of MAGA Republicans, says campaign staffer

Meet the Press

Biden visits South Carolina church as Black voters say they ‘want [him] to do more’

President Biden is on the campaign trail, speaking on threats to democracy at the Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston, South Carolina. NBC News White House Correspondent Gabe Gutierrez spoke to Black voters in the city who say they feel “forgotten” by the Democratic party.Jan. 8, 2024

