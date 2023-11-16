IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump’s gag order temporarily lifted in NY trial

    01:48
  • Now Playing

    Biden-Xi meeting lowered the chances that China will invade Taiwan, expert says

    05:32
  • UP NEXT

    There is a ‘real likelihood’ Santos will be expelled by the new year

    03:32

  • 'I'm very proud of Capitol Police': Congressman recalls DNC evacuation during pro-Palestine protest

    07:02

  • Meet the Press NOW — November 15

    49:59

  • Manchin: White House plays ‘to the far left because that’s where they think the base is’

    09:39

  • How 2024 elections in Taiwan and the U.S. could affect U.S.-China relations

    07:25

  • IDF ‘found clear evidence’ of Hamas operation out of Al-Shifa hospital, says spokesperson

    05:08

  • Manchin says Biden-Harris is not strongest ticket for Democrats in 2024: Full interview

    33:30

  • Asa Hutchinson says Sarah Huckabee Sanders called him before Trump endorsement

    17:18

  • New Hampshire to announce primary date after months of uncertainty

    02:14

  • ‘House Republicans can’t get out of their own way’ in funding bill negotiations, Rep. Meeks says

    07:42

  • Leaked witness videos in Trump trial is meant to 'intimidate witnesses,' Fulton County DA says

    04:43

  • McCarthy accused of punching Rep. Tim Burchett

    01:56

  • Hostages should ‘not be used for politics,’ family member pleads

    05:12

  • ‘They’re all degrees of bad,’ Democratic congressman says on government funding bills

    05:56

  • Rep. Burchett says he won’t vote for the stopgap government funding bill

    06:53

  • Tim Scott campaign adviser: GOP ‘electorate isn’t ready for positive a positive message’

    03:56

  • Staffers were ‘blindsided’ by the way Tim Scott dropped out of 2024 race

    03:45

  • Netanyahu: ‘We weren’t distracted’ ahead of October 7th attacks in Israel

    02:20

Meet the Press

Biden-Xi meeting lowered the chances that China will invade Taiwan, expert says

05:32

Victor Cha, senior vp for Asia and Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins Meet the Press NOW to recap President Biden’s meeting with President Xi at the APEC summit and how strengthening communication between the leaders lowered the chance of China invading Taiwan.Nov. 16, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Trump’s gag order temporarily lifted in NY trial

    01:48
  • Now Playing

    Biden-Xi meeting lowered the chances that China will invade Taiwan, expert says

    05:32
  • UP NEXT

    There is a ‘real likelihood’ Santos will be expelled by the new year

    03:32

  • 'I'm very proud of Capitol Police': Congressman recalls DNC evacuation during pro-Palestine protest

    07:02

  • Meet the Press NOW — November 15

    49:59

  • Manchin: White House plays ‘to the far left because that’s where they think the base is’

    09:39
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All