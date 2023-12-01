IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

Blinken blames Hamas for breaking Israel truce

02:55

Secretary of State Antony Blinken blamed Hamas for ending its 7-day truce with Israel. The end of the cease-fire comes a day after Blinken publicly warned Israel to take steps to protect Palestinian civilians before resuming military operations.Dec. 1, 2023

