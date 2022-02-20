Blinken: ‘It's my responsibility to do everything I can to try diplomatically to prevent a war’
00:55
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells Chuck Todd that he plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week, if there is no war in Ukraine, during an interview with Meet the Press.Feb. 20, 2022
Full San Francisco mayor: Politics were 'clearly a distraction' for recalled school board members
09:56
San Francisco mayor: 'We failed our children'
01:41
Full Panel: Putin ‘may not rational’ in his threats to Ukraine
10:05
Now Playing
Blinken: ‘It's my responsibility to do everything I can to try diplomatically to prevent a war’
00:55
UP NEXT
Sec. Blinken responds to Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskyy's call for immediate sanctions
01:21
Full Blinken: 'Until the last minute there is an option for [Putin] to turn back'